I have just heard the sad news of Joys passing. Life has kept us out of touch for many years, but I have always remembered the good times we shared. I had a lifelong dream of swimming with the dolphins and Joy helped make that dream come true. She had a love of life and a smile that could and did light up a gloomy day. I know her ray of sunshine will Pierce through the heavens and shine down on us all.

Cynthia Porter

Friend