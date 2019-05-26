|
Mrs. Joyce A. Walusiak, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Swainsboro to the late Talmadge & Ronella Coleman Beasley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Julius R. Walusiak. She retired from the Chatham County District Attorney's office and enjoyed making jewelry and candles. She was a master gardener and was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include her children, Johnny Kersey, Cindy A. Kersey and Cathi J. Zamora; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; mother, Ronella Beasley; sister, Sarah Thomas (John); 2 nieces and 2 nephews. The visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Remembrances may be given to hospicesavannah.org (P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416)
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019