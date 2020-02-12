|
|
Joyce Ann Wical Brabham
Savannah, Georgia
Joyce Ann (Wical) Brabham, 75, formerly of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020, at Memorial Health University Center while in Hospice care after a short illness in Savannah, Georgia. She is survived by her Son, Neil Brabham, of Savannah, Georgia, Brothers, Carl Wical and Edward Wical of Ohio, Willard Wical of Delaware, and Sister, Mary Allhouse of Virginia.
Joyce entered service in the Women's Army Corps of the United States Army from 1962 to 1968 achieving the Rank of Staff Sergeant, E-6.
She attended beautician school in the mid 70's, working as a barber for a few years in Washington State.
She moved to Savannah, Georgia in 1980 and remained a resident there until her death.
She was the Manager of Coastal Self Storage, Inc. from 1990 until 2015 when she retired and her son took over her position.
Her cremated remains will be at Coastal Self Storage, Inc. for viewing for one year, after which her cremated remains will be transported to her final resting place in Sidney, Ohio.
Savannah Morning News
02/13/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020