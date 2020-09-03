Joyce Ann Pickering
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Joyce Ann Pickering, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center. Joyce Ann was born February 11, 1939 to Lillian and William Ridge in East Liverpool, Ohio where she spent most of her life. She relocated to Savannah, GA in 2010 to be closer to her family. She was married to Donald E. Pickering who precedes her in death. She is survived by her daughter Gretchen Hemmings (Bobby) and grandchildren Dalton and Emily and by her son Mark Pickering (Jackie) and grandchildren Haley and Michael. She is also survived by her brother-in-law John Pickering (Frances) and sisters-in-law Norma Ward (Denny) and Judy Talbott (Donald) and numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio.
Joyce Ann worked many years as a secretary in addition to raising her family. She was the consummate hostess and took great pride in making others feel welcome in her home and at group events. She especially enjoyed cooking and serving excellent food. She was very active in her home church, Trinity United Presbyterian, in East Liverpool, where she chaired many events and held numerous offices over the years. Joyce was also extremely proud of her English heritage and the pottery industry connections between her hometown and her father's home in Stoke-on -Trent. She was a lover of keepsakes and leaves behind a large collection of family heirlooms.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in East Liverpool, Ohio at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the East Liverpool High School Alumni Association, 216 East 4th Street, East Liverpool, Ohio 43920. https://elhsaa.com/donate-now
