Services
Joyce B. Crosby Obituary
Joyce B. Crosby
Savannah, GA
Joyce Bradley Crosby, 80, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of Hughlon Raymond Crosby passed Monday evening, March 16, 2020, from a short illness.
She is survived by her husband Hughlon, daughter Cindy Rahn (Scott), granddaughter Cassidy Rahn, cousin Colleen Daniels and cousin Marie Winters. Joyce loved to garden and always prided herself on having one of the prettiest gardens in Kensington Park. Her cheerful and one-of-a-kind spirit will be missed dearly by family, friends, and community members alike.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday March 20th at Hillcrest Abbey East located at 1600 Wheaton St, Savannah, GA, 31404. Joyce loved animals, especially dogs, so the family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
