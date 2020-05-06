|
Joyce Carolyn McCallar
Pooler, GA
Joyce Carolyn McCallar passed away due to Pulmonary Fibrosis on May 4, 2020 in Pooler, Georgia at the age of 85.
Joyce was born on November 2, 1934 in Savannah, Georgia to Gus and Frances Roberts. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1953 before attending Draughons Business College. Her first job was with the Boy Scouts of the Coastal Empire Council in 1954. She then went to work for the Continental Can Company. She married Charles Edward McCallar Sr. on September 4, 1954.
Joyce is survived by her son Charles "Chuck" Edward McCallar Jr. and his wife Martha Kilpatrick McCallar. Joyce is also survived by her daughter Laura Lynn Sartain and her husband Tim Sartain. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Edward McCallar Sr.
She worked as an office assistant for her brother-in-law, Herschel McCallar, and his business partner Jeff Keith when they opened their restaurant, The Pink House, in Savannah. In 1972 she went back to work at Georgia Regional Hospital until 1984.
In 1989 Joyce and Charles built their home in Pooler. Their life was centered around taking care of and enjoying their 4 grandchildren, Charles Jared McCallar, Justin Alexander McCallar, Caitlin Ann McCallar, and Nicolle Summer Sartain. She spent much of her time baking pound cakes and cooking for them. She also enjoyed gardening, a trade she learned from her father by spending time in his Camellia nursery in their backyard growing up in White Bluff.
Joyce was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the age of 6 weeks and remained an active member of the church for all 85 years.
A memorial service will be planned at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at a later date due to coronavirus concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Pauls Lutheran Church at 10 W. 31st Savannah, Georgia 31401.
