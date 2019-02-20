|
|
Joyce Catherine King Pulkinen, died peacefully in Bluffton, SC on February 18, 2019. Joyce was born in Charleston, SC on August 12, 1929 to Roy Markley King and Catherine Cabell King. She graduated from Memminger High School, was a cheerleader for the High School of Charleston, and attended Winthrop College.
Joyce was a devout follower of Jesus. She was baptized as an adult in the Wando River. She participated in many Bible Studies and church activities. She was always willing to share her faith, leading many to the Lord. Joyce loved to dance, was a member of the dance social committee at Winthrop College, and a long-time member of the Charleston Shag Club.
Joyce lovingly called "Mugsy" is survived by her children Bill Pearson (Julia) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, children Cheryl, Will, Paul, Clay; Beth Pulkinen Ashworth (Jeff) of Columbia, SC, children Carly, Paige; Ed Pulkinen (Cathy) of Bluffton, SC, children Eli, Jacob, Sarah; six great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joyce was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Carl Samuel Pulkinen, her son Carl King Pulkinen, sisters Elizabeth "Lib" Greer Ohlandt, Anne King Moye and nephew Thomas Markley Moye.
A visitation will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 3pm, James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her son Ed's ministry, Sports Outreach of Coastal SC/GA at www.sportsoutreach.net. Please choose "Domestic Coaches" for Ed Pulkinen.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 20, 2019