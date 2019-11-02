|
Joyce Hill Edenfield, 89, of Whitmarsh Island, passed away 8:05am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah. Born in Tattnall County, she lived the majority of her adult life in Garden City as a loving wife and mother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Garden City and a member and past Worthy Matron of Bethlehem Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as Grand Electa for the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Georgia. Although retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers, she continued her working career with Dr. Latham Faulk and Merrell Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, George R. Edenfield and her brother, Justine Hill.
She is survived by her beloved grandson and caregiver, Josh Reynolds of Ludowici; two daughters, Jerri E. Reynolds of Ludowici and Debi E. Brock of Green Cove Springs, FL; two sisters, Jewel Holsomback of Johnston, SC and June Holt of Glennville; two grandchildren, one great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with the visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside service and burial next to her husband will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens at 2:00pm.
Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Joyce Hill Edenfield.
