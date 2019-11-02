Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Glennville Funeral Home
403 W. Barnard St
Glennville, GA 30427
(912) 654-1402
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Edenfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Edenfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Edenfield Obituary
Joyce Edenfield
Whitmarsh Island
Joyce Hill Edenfield, 89, of Whitmarsh Island, passed away 8:05am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah. Born in Tattnall County, she lived the majority of her adult life in Garden City as a loving wife and mother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Garden City and a member and past Worthy Matron of Bethlehem Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as Grand Electa for the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Georgia. Although retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers, she continued her working career with Dr. Latham Faulk and Merrell Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, George R. Edenfield and her brother, Justine Hill.
She is survived by her beloved grandson and caregiver, Josh Reynolds of Ludowici; two daughters, Jerri E. Reynolds of Ludowici and Debi E. Brock of Green Cove Springs, FL; two sisters, Jewel Holsomback of Johnston, SC and June Holt of Glennville; two grandchildren, one great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with the visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside service and burial next to her husband will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens at 2:00pm.
Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Joyce Hill Edenfield.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -