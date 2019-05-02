Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Joyce Letchworth Winskie

Joyce Letchworth Winskie Obituary
Mrs. Joyce Letchworth Winskie, 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Savannah to the late Herman & Virginia Letchworth. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie L. Winskie, and her brothers, Roger and Chuck Letchworth. She was a long-time member of the Pooler First Baptist Church where she had formerly directed the choir, played the piano and organ. She and her late husband, Louie, expressed their love for each other and for the Lord through their music ministry. She had formerly been employed with Paulsen Square Medical Associates and Southcoast Medical Group. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Alex & Melissa Winskie; grandchildren, Jett Winskie, Alistar Winskie, Stella Wood and Lee Wood; sister, Debbie Hathaway, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral: 2 p.m. Sunday at Pooler First Baptist Church located at 204 U.S. Hwy. 80. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 2, 2019
