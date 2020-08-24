1/1
Joyce Mote DeMott
Joyce Mote DeMott
Savannah, GA
Joyce Adele Mote DeMott, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23rd, surrounded by her loving children.
Joyce was born in Demorest Georgia on July 20, 1936 to George and Mamie Mote. Joyce attended Habersham County schools and was a graduate of North Habersham High School in Clarksville GA. She furthered her education at Berry College in Rome, GA, and graduated with a degree in Home Economics followed by a degree in Elementary Education. She initially taught school in White County, GA, yet spent most of her teaching career at Savannah's Myers Middle and Hodge Elementary. Joyce retired from SCCPSS.
On August 14, 1965, Joyce married George P. DeMott at St. James Catholic Church and they were devoted to each other for 53-years until George's death, in May 2018. She was also a loving mother, homemaker and grandmother, who enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.
Joyce is survived by her children and their spouses; Teresa D. Clifton, Brian George DeMott and Anne and Wayne Wiggins. Three grandchildren; Nicole Clifton, Melissa and Austin Wiggins. One sister; Carol and Randall Kent. Along with and several well-loved nieces, nephews and In-laws.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. To view a live stream of the service, please go to
https://www.facebook.com/stjamessavcatholicchurch/
and https://www.stjamessav.com/live-stream
Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Joyce's memory to Hospice Savannah, Inc.
www.foxandweeks.com
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
