Savannah - Joyce P. Mireles Joyce Parton Mireles, 75, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, at Candler Hospital.
Born in Gaston County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Parton and the late Verdie Townsend Parton. Joyce was a member of Compassion Christian Church - Henderson Campus where she loved being an active part of the Women's Bible Study Group. She was a retired quality control lab manager at BFGoodrich and later worked as a product promotor for Advantage at Kroger in Richmond Hill. Joyce enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Mireles Riemann and her husband, David, of Savannah, Georgia; four sisters, Judy Homesley, Clara Mathis and Jean Marguard and Darlene Morrow, all of North Carolina, and nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Savannah Morning News July 21, 2019
