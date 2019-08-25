|
|
Savannah - Joyce Page Kleinsteuber Joyce Page Kleinsteuber passed away at home under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice surrounded by her family and friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1925 in Rocky Mount, NC. She moved to Savannah in 1947 making a home for her three children. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.
She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Parkersburg Garden Club and treasured her two bridge clubs. She was an avid Braves fan, loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She lived fiercely, loved deeply and never missed the opportunity to laugh.
She is survived by her children, Page Parks and her husband Gary, Carl Kleinsteuber and his wife Kathy, Fran Pobletts and her husband Alan; grandchildren, Andrew, Kaitlin, Katie, Anna, Wynn; great-grandchildren, Parker & Will; sister-in-law, Becky Page, Louise Page and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
A special thanks to Alice Whatley and Sibley Davis for the loving care they provided and to Brandy, Kathy and Amy of Compassionate Care Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at the church.
Remembrances may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Compassionate Care Hospice. Savannah Morning News August 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 25, 2019