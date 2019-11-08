|
Juanita Gambrell Paull
Savannah, GA
Our beloved Juanita Gambrell Paull passed peacefully October 29th 2019. Juanita had a love for gardening and repurposing her Tybee treasures. Many people will remember seeing Juanita feeding her " Island Cats" She had a great sense of adventure, a never stop attitude and a huge heart for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
Juanita outlived her husbands Robert Price, James Gambrell, and Charlie Paull.
Juanita left behind 7 children Robbie Lowe, Lyn Neighlinger, Bobby Price (Brenda), Howard Gambrell (Robin), Jan Chavous (Clyde), Jamie Gambrell and Jerome Gambrell (Kappy). She also left behind her adoring 14 Grandchildren and 11 great Grandchildren.
The Service will be planned at a later date.
