Juanita Norton Googe
1933 - 2020
Juanita Norton Googe
Garden City , Georgia
Juanita Norton Googe, 86, of Garden City passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Riverview Health and Rehab.
Juanita was a member of the The Sanctuary Church of Savannah and she loved the Lord her Savior and is at last with Him and her loved ones before her.. She was retired from Gulfstream Aerospace where she retired as the Department Lead over department 918.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar M. Googe, a son, Bubba Jones, sister, Mary Frances Sanderson, brothers, Lonnie E. Norton, Sr."Buster", Buddy Norton and lifelong friend, Gloria Jenkins.
Survivors include her children, Susie Gerrald, Angie Grant (Gregg), Jason Googe, Benny Googe (Georgia), daughter-in-law, Terri Jones, sister, Margaret Wilson, sister-in-law, Jeanell Hadden Norton; grandchildren, Courtney and Kylee Googe, Casey Googe, Crystal Riner, Stacy Crosby Jacoby, Jonathan Jones, Camden and Brody Michaels, Hunter and Taylor Barker, Whitney Zottoli, Dane Gerrald, Stacy Roberts, 5 great grandsons, her near and dear aunt, Mary Ennis, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Phillips officiating.
Graveside Services will be PRIVATE due to the COVID pandemic.
www.bakermccullough.com
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
