Juanita Turner FlakesEdenJuanita Turner Flakes, 80, died August 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.The North Carolina native was born January 4, 1940. She loved the Lord and found comfort in her faith. She enjoyed the time she had with her husband, her family, her dogs, traveling, country music and NASCAR.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D. Turner and Mae Chrission Turner; husband, Charles Elton Flakes, Sr.; special mother-in-law, Virginia J. Cain; granddaughter, Gina Lynn Ambrose; great-grandson, Gabriel Holland Ammons; and sisters, Margie Crawley, Mary Deal, Vinnie Spencer, Betty Jean Turner; brother, Edward Lee Turner; 3 special poodles, Missy, Nicky Noodle, and Pierre.She is survived by her children, Martha M. Wills, Linda J. Helmly (James Allen "Buddy"), and Charles Elton Flakes, Jr. (Darlene); brother, Robert D. Turner (Harrietta); 8 grandchildren, John Steed (Teresa), Holly Bradley (John), Jacquelyn Ammons (Stephen), Amanda Hargrove ("A.J."), James Allen Helmly, III "Jamey", Kristi Nease (Joshua), Christopher Flakes, and Ashley Morris (Richard); 10 great-grandchildren, Megan and John Henry Steed, Alyssa and Alaina Mastin, Cody Ambrose, Addison Ammons, Lily and Braxton Hargrove, Jackson and Gibson Nease. She is also survived by many special cousins, nieces, and nephews; special dog, Precious; and special granddog, Gema Lynn.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Effingham Hospital and East GA Regional Medical Center, her niece, Rev. Candy C. Skidmore and her family, and her grandchildren, for all the things done for her.Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. in the chapel.All CDC guidelines will be followed and will limit the number of people in building at any time.Interment will follow in Rincon Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to the Humane Society.