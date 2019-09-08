|
Tybee Island - Judith Collins Daniels Judith Collins Daniels, 82, died September 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA, where she was being cared for by her loving family during a brief illness.
Judy grew up in Savannah, GA, having attended Sacred Heart Parochial School and was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy in the Class of 1954.
She married John H. (Jack) Daniels in 1955 and they raised their family on Tybee Island before Jack's career took them to Limo, OH, and then to Pittsburgh, PA for some 36 years.
Judy worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, and later at Allegheny General Hospital until her retirement. Judy and Jack then returned to their home on Tybee Island in 2007 where she was happy to reconnect with family and friends.
One of the things Judy enjoyed most since her return to Savannah was her monthly "Collins Cousins' Lunch" gatherings with her cousins and extended family.
The center of Judy's life was always her family. She enriched the lives of all those around her with her gentle nature and caring spirit. Her quiet kindness gave her children and grandchildren an example to follow and memories to cherish throughout their lives. She deeply valued her Catholic faith and Irish heritage.
Judy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack Daniels, and by their 6 children: Helen Marie Crowell (Bill), Judy King (Todd), John M. (Jack) Daniels (Kelly), Patricia McSorley (Frank), Mary Ann Cuddy (Mike), Kathleen Quiring (Jeff), and by her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, John T. Collins (Ann Marie), and sister-in-law, Mary C. (Susie) Looney (Jack), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Collins of Savannah and by her grandson, Colin Crowell.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel on Monday, September 9, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist with Fr. J. Gerard Schreck, Rector, Celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Section of Catholic Cemetery.
After the interment, the family and friends are invited to gather at the Savannah Country Club, Wilmington Island, for a reception to celebrate Judy's life.
Remembrances are requested to St. Vincent's Academy, 207 East Liberty St., Savannah, GA 31401, in lieu of flowers.
