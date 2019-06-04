Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Judith Gravley Lynn


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Judith Gravley Lynn Obituary
Judith Gravley Lynn, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation.

The Port Royal, SC native was a longtime resident of Savannah. She worked in the office of McCory's Five & Dime on Broughton and Bull for more than 30 years.

Judith was predeceased by her husband, Warren Leroy Lynn; her parents, Charles and Pauline Vaigneur Harris; and her sister, Isabelle Hinely-Powell.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Lynn and Raymond Gravley (Julia); a brother, Charles B. Harris; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.

Published in Savannah Morning News on June 4, 2019
