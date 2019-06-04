|
|
Judith Gravley Lynn, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation.
The Port Royal, SC native was a longtime resident of Savannah. She worked in the office of McCory's Five & Dime on Broughton and Bull for more than 30 years.
Judith was predeceased by her husband, Warren Leroy Lynn; her parents, Charles and Pauline Vaigneur Harris; and her sister, Isabelle Hinely-Powell.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Lynn and Raymond Gravley (Julia); a brother, Charles B. Harris; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
