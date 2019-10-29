|
Judith "Judy" Lightner Shumate
Savannah
We celebrate the life and memory of Judith "Judy" Lightner Shumate, 78, who passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.
Judy was born on February 26, 1941, to Richard and Edith Lightner. Raised in Savannah, Georgia, Judy graduated from Commercial High School in 1958. She went on to have a long professional career in finance and business management, highlighted by numerous awards for excellent performance in her field. Later, she found her calling as a Realtor, working with Re/Max Savannah, for over twenty years. Judy loved her beautiful city, and had a gentle southern charm that turned most of her clients into friends.
Forever a tomboy, Judy adored being outdoors. She fished for largemouth bass out of her Gheenoe on Clarks Hill Lake, cast for shrimp from her dock on Houstoun Creek, and even occasionally snuck a crab trap over the side of a local bridge. (She made wonderful she-crab soup.) In her later years, Judy spent much time watching "her birds" that frequented her many feeders, the chickadees being her favorites. She could often be found either working in her beautiful yard, or sitting on her porch with a cat in her lap. Her favorite flowers were daffodils. She loved dancing, country music, traveling, Kentucky Wildcat basketball, jelly beans, and terrible pink wine.
She was quick to laugh, which is a good thing, as she was surrounded by a family of jokesters who loved her and gathered at her home for most holiday celebrations, including over forty years of Christmas Eve parties. Her dinners were delicious, and she made sure the family favorites; Chicken and Dumplings, Sand Tarts, and Snot and Booger cookie recipes were handed down to the next generation.
Judy was a loving wife to Frank Burchett (deceased) and later, Ernest Shumate (deceased). She was an encouraging and protective mother to her daughters, Lori Burchett Mosely, and Jamie Burchett, as well as a playful and doting "Grammy" and "Meme" to her grandchildren, Carl Mosely Jr., Andrew Mosely, and Elizabeth Danford.
She was our matriarch, our home-base, our caregiver, our cheerleader, our hero, and the greatest friend any of us could have asked for.
In celebration of her life and all the love she gave, the family will hold a private memorial in her home on November 16th, where they will joyfully remember this beautiful woman with her favorite stories, music, laughter, food, and yes, even that terrible pink wine.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in Judy's memory to the , and would also like to extend special appreciation, to the caregivers at Savannah Commons, Spanish Oaks Retreat and Spanish Oaks Hospice.
