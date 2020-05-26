|
Judith Marilyn Barnes Holcombe
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Ms. Judith Marilyn Barnes Holcombe of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 80.
Judy was born to parents John Barnes and Catherine Wall Anderson on April 18, 1940 in Savannah, GA. She grew up as an only child, attended Savannah High School, and the University of Georgia, Savannah.
Judy married William Lee McDowell Jr. in 1959, and had four children. Judy served Lanier 3M as an office manager until her retirement in 2002. After moving to New Mexico, Judy began volunteering at the New Mexico Lung Association and the New Mexico Thoracic Society. While passionately serving these organizations for the last 15 years, Judy was dedicated to educating and giving back to the respiratory community.
Judy will be loved and missed by her surviving four sons, William Lee McDowell III, David Sean McDowell, Patrick Kevin McDowell, Christopher Alan McDowell; her step brothers, Barry Barnes and Bruce Barnes, her sixteen grandchildren; and her fourteen great-grandchildren.
At Judy's request, no services will be held and cremation is taking place in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Mexico Thoracic Society. The family is grateful for all condolences.
Savannah Morning News
05/27/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 26 to May 27, 2020