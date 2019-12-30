|
|
Judith (Judy) McPipkin Funderburk
Savannah, GA
Judith (Judy) McPipkin Funderburk, age 59, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Candler Hospital. After three years of remission, on December 20th she learned the cancer had returned and after nine days, she took her heavenly flight home.
Mrs. Funderburk, a native of Savannah was born on January 3, 1960. She graduated from Savannah Christian Preparatory School in 1978 and Armstrong State College in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She practiced as an Operating Room Nurse at Candler Hospital and retired this year with thirty- five years of service.
During her youth, she enjoyed dancing and twirling at Marilyn Youmans Dance Studio, having achieved the title of Georgia State Twirling Champion. She was a Majority member of Savannah Assembly #1, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls having served as Worthy Advisor January-June 1977 and the Grand Assembly as Grand Drill Leader in 1978. Judy served as Sweetheart for Cecil Cheves Chapter, Order of the DeMolay in 1977 and was a member of Laurel Chapter # 51, Order of the Easter Star. She was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church.
She and her husband served through Faith in Practice, on medical teams serving abroad, an endeavor that was dear to both of their hearts. They loved traveling and went to many beautiful islands and destinations. She aspired to retire in St. Thomas, USVI, which was her "retirement dream," after spending time there with her husband and parents.
Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family out in the boat, watching movies, attending their soccer games, dance recitals or just relaxing at the house watching them play. They were her pride and joy and she loved spoiling them.
She was predeceased by her father, John Wesley McPipkin, Sr. and grandparents. Surviving are: her husband, Dr. Michael D. Funderburk, mother, Janet Walling McPipkin, mother and father in law, Don and Denise Funderburk, sons, John Michael Coburn, Jr., Brian Claude Coburn, Christopher Michael and Samuel Caldwell Funderburk, two grandchildren, Brianna Aubrie Coburn and Cooper Mac Coburn, brother and sister in law, John Wesley McPipkin, Jr. and Stacey Mills McPipkin along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at White Bluff United Methodist Church, 11911 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Remembrances may be made to the , 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 102, Savannah, GA 31405.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020