Judith (Fitzsimmons) Tschetter


1936 - 2019
Judith (Fitzsimmons) Tschetter Obituary
Judith Fitzsimmons Tschetter Savannah, GA Judith Fitzsimmons Tschetter, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born July 15, 1936 in Augusta, GA. Mrs. Tschetter was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Alan Tschetter, whom she married in December 1958. A graduate of Emory University with a degree in nursing, she was passionate about nursing and caring for others, and a member at Christ Church Episcopal. Judy was an historian and vocal supporter of historic preservation and restoration, loyal to local artists, and truly dedicated to passing on the story of her beloved Savannah. Later in life, Bob and Judy raised and showed Great Danes and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels across the south east. She was memorable, quick witted, and a perfectionist. She loved her husband, her boys, her family, and her dogs. She will be truly missed.Surviving are her two sons, Robert A. Tschetter, Jr. (Patricia) of Wyoming andWilliam W. Tschetter (Jennifer) of Orlando, Florida. Also surviving are three grandchildren, William W. Tschetter, Jr., Ellen Fitzsimmons Tschetter, and Stori Anne Woodstock, and her brother-in-law, Richard W. Tschetter (Marlene) of Seattle, WA.A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 28 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook atsavannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019
