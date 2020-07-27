Judson Franklin BartonGarden City, GAMr. Judson Franklin Barton, 78 of Garden City, passed away on Saturday at home.He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Judson M. Barton, Jr. & Hattie Mae Mallard Barton. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Sisco Barton, whom he loved very much. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. He attended Radiant Life Church.Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya & Tony Stanfield and Tammy & Michael Ehmen; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.The visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at