Judy Nunn Mason
Savannah, GA
Judy Nunn Mason, 74, died tragically on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was a native of Savannah, GA, a graduate of Savannah High School class of 1962 and valedictorian of her class at Armstrong State College. She received a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University and began her teaching career at Carrie E. Gould Elementary in 1966. Judy married Holbrook Louis Mason of Savannah on August 12, 1967 at Calvary Baptist Temple where she was an active member until her death.
After a career of more than 30 years in teaching, Judy retired from Calvary Day School working as the elementary librarian. After retirement, she became full time care giver to her beloved grandchildren. Judy was an avid reader, a selfless giver, member of the Sweet Spirit Sunday School class, and Women's Mission Union. She spent much of her time serving others and as a devoted caretaker to her husband. Volunteering her time was an important part of her life. Well known for her love of reading, she happily portrayed Mother Goose and The Cat in the Hat to many children throughout the community for many years. Always loving to tell a story, she captivated the hearts of her listeners.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Ruby Nunn. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Holbrook Mason, as well as her 3 precious children: Susan (Doug) Robertson, Laurie Gaylord, and Barry (Kristen) Mason. Judy is also survived by her 8 grandchildren who were her pride and joy – Evan Gaylord, Matthew Robertson, Davis Gaylord, Morgan Robertson, Michael Robertson, Mason Gaylord, Hampton Mason and Harris Mason and also several special cousins.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Curtis Carter, Doug Robertson, Evan Gaylord, Matthew Robertson, Davis Gaylord, and Michael Robertson. Honorary pallbearers are Brent Wills, Mason Gaylord, Hampton Mason and Harris Mason.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to Calvary Baptist Temple.
