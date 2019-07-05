|
Julia "Julie" Ann Bailey Lewis, 74, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of John Morgan Lewis, died Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Henry Thomas Bailey and the late Mary Blanche Monk Bailey. Julie was a charter member of White Bluff United Methodist Church. She graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1963. Julie retired as a medical transcriptionist and head of the Medical Records Department at St. Joseph's/Candler. She was a ballet dancer for 21 years and loved spending time with her family, the beach, and her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Suzie Daiss and Mae Blanche Bailey Warren, and two brothers, Tommy Bailey and Buddy Bailey.
Surviving are her husband of 26 years, John Morgan Lewis of Savannah; one daughter, Molly Bryant of Savannah; one son, Jeremy Bryant of Savannah; one grandson, Zachary Bryant and his fiancee, Fequila Carey, and a great-grandchild due in December, and her niece, Wendy Sims, as well as other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 12 o'clock Saturday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Watkins. Interment will be private.
Remembrances: - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 5, 2019