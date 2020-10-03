1/1
Julia (Peggy) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia (Peggy) Brown
Savannah, GA
Julia (Peggy) Brown, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center after a long illness.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Jackson Brown and her oldest daughter, Brenda Joyce Schiller.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Guarin (Alex); three sons, Donald Brown, Allen Brown, Jerry Brown; granddaughters, Shannon Richardson (Josh), Samantha Shinall; grandsons, Wesley Schiller, Christopher Shinall, and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Brown
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Cemetery in Shawnee, GA.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved