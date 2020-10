Julia (Peggy) BrownSavannah, GAJulia (Peggy) Brown, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center after a long illness.Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Jackson Brown and her oldest daughter, Brenda Joyce Schiller.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Guarin (Alex); three sons, Donald Brown, Allen Brown, Jerry Brown; granddaughters, Shannon Richardson (Josh), Samantha Shinall; grandsons, Wesley Schiller, Christopher Shinall, and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth BrownA graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Cemetery in Shawnee, GA.Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at