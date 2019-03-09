|
Our beloved angel, Julia, was called home on March 8, 2019 to begin her new adventures in Heaven. She was born in Savannah on March 27, 1959. She graduated from Savannah High School and then attended The University of Richmond and Oglethorpe University where she majored in Children's Education. Julie had a smile that could light up any room and was known for her kind and gentle spirit. She had a great sensitivity and always cheered for the underdog. She had a wonderful talent of making anyone she talked to feel like the most important person in her life. Julie's passions were travel, food, music, animals, beaches, and bright colors.
A big feast is being planned in Heaven for the reunion with her parents, M. H. Rahn and Betty Smith Rahn, and so many other loved ones. She will be sorely missed by her sister, Cindy Bignault (Michael), nephew, Sam Bignault, father in law and mother in law, Bobby and Carolyn Tucker, sisters in law, Stephanie Duttenhaver (John), and Jennifer Gray (Jerry), favorite Aunt, Polly Herbst, cousins Lee, Herb, Jim, Grace, Susan, and so many other family and friends.
Julie's greatest joy and most proud accomplishment was raising her son, Carey Tucker, to be a thoughtful, kind, and passionate young man. The greatest love affair of her life was with her husband of 35 years, Jeff Tucker. They met in the Summer of 1982 and sparks flew like two planets colliding. Her loyalty, passion, and sweetness will be treasured by all those that knew her.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, 4 p.m., at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1008 East Henry St. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society for Greater Savannah, or Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 9, 2019