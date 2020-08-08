1/
Julia Jackson Love
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Jackson Love
Savannah, GA
Julia Jackson Love, 94, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 6, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1925 in Dublin, GA to Carl and Alma Jackson. She married Verdie Estus Love, Jr. on September 8, 1946 at Boiling Springs Methodist Church in Dublin, GA. Together they raised two children, Steven and Susan. She was a faithful servant to the Lord with a trip to the Holy Land being one of her most wonderful life experiences. She was a longtime member of Robert McIntyre United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school. She was a wonderful cook, gardener and seamstress. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother to her family and they will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Carl Jackson, her husband, Verdie E. Love, Jr., her brothers, George Embree Jackson, Edward Jackson, Lake Jackson, Paul Jackson and her sisters, Travis Jackson Heckle and Jacqueline Jackson Smith. She is survived by a son, Steven E. Love (Gail), a daughter, Susan Olson (Robert), granddaughter, Melanie Humphus (David), grandson, Steven C. Love (Joy) and great granddaughters, Madelyn and Julia Humphus and sisters, Margie Chappell and Sara Johnson and brother, Stokes Jackson and many nieces and nephews.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private graveside service at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Savannah Harvest Church of the Nazarene.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved