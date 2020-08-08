Julia Jackson LoveSavannah, GAJulia Jackson Love, 94, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 6, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1925 in Dublin, GA to Carl and Alma Jackson. She married Verdie Estus Love, Jr. on September 8, 1946 at Boiling Springs Methodist Church in Dublin, GA. Together they raised two children, Steven and Susan. She was a faithful servant to the Lord with a trip to the Holy Land being one of her most wonderful life experiences. She was a longtime member of Robert McIntyre United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school. She was a wonderful cook, gardener and seamstress. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother to her family and they will miss her dearly.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Carl Jackson, her husband, Verdie E. Love, Jr., her brothers, George Embree Jackson, Edward Jackson, Lake Jackson, Paul Jackson and her sisters, Travis Jackson Heckle and Jacqueline Jackson Smith. She is survived by a son, Steven E. Love (Gail), a daughter, Susan Olson (Robert), granddaughter, Melanie Humphus (David), grandson, Steven C. Love (Joy) and great granddaughters, Madelyn and Julia Humphus and sisters, Margie Chappell and Sara Johnson and brother, Stokes Jackson and many nieces and nephews.Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private graveside service at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Savannah Harvest Church of the Nazarene.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at