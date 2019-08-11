|
|
Savannah - Julia L. Bodary Julia L. Bodary, 70, of Savannah, GA and formerly of Huntsville, AL, passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at her home. Julia was active in the Landings Club and enjoyed volunteering at local elementary schools as a reading tutor for area children. She was predeceased by her father, Don Loftin; mother, Carol Provost; sisters, Carla Loftin and Elise Loftin; brothers, Thomas Loftin and Bill Loftin. She is survived by her husband Ande L. Bodary Jr.; son, Keith Jackson (Dayse); daughter; Amy McKee; brothers, John Loftin (Linda) of St. Monica, California and Don Loftin (Tatiana) of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Kieran, Olivia, Arden, and Delaney. Julia will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice organization.
The family has entrusted services to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912)-927-1999. Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
