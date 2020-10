Or Copy this URL to Share

Hardeeville SC Julia Mae Bowers 85, of Hardeeville. Peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her beautiful family.



Stiney's Funeral Home is honored to provide professional services to the Bowers, Collins family and all connected families with Dignity, Honor and Respect. Julia Savannah Morning News October 29, 2020 Mae Bowers



