Julianne "Julie" Blocker, long-time resident of Savannah passed away at her Parkside home on February 3rd. Born in Walterboro, SC, Julie was the oldest of six children born to Sherrill and Claire Mouzon Blocker. She is survived by her life partner, Marcia Long, sisters Dianne Reynolds (David) of Baton Rouge, LA, Sara Blocker (Harriet) of Darien, GA; brothers Tom Blocker (Nellie) of Lawrenceville, GA, Beau Blocker of Columbia, SC. and she was predeceased by youngest brother William Blocker of Savannah. Rescue pets Lillie and Anna also survive her. Julie taught art for 30 years for the Chatham County Board of Education, and retired from Johnson High School. In retirement, Julie spoke her piece when necessary to protect animals, and the many hours Julie contributed to Save-A-Life advocating and being a dog foster over the years are immeasurable. It is only due to her hard work and persistence that Animal Services have their more modern building. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Contributions to Save-a-Life may be made in her memory at http://www.savealifepets.org or P.O. Box 16730, Savannah, GA 31416. Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 10, 2019