Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Julie A. Miller

Julie A. Miller Obituary
Julie A. Miller
Waynesville, NC
Clyde, Julie Anderson Miller, age 78, went to be with her Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Savannah, Georgia; she was a daughter of the late Julian Cecil and Elise Durrence Anderson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert H. Smith; her husband, Ralph Miller, who died in 2006; and a sister, Elaine Royal. Julie was a member of Calvary Road Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, family and her cat, Pumpkin. Julie loved to travel and spending time with her sisters; she could always make you smile and was a "gracious" true southern belle. She was skilled in homemaking, etiquette, interior design décor and had impeccable sense of style. Julie was a devoted wife, gracious mother, and avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
Julie is survived by her son, James E. Drane, III, and his wife, Cheryl; her daughter, Laura Harris, and her husband, Gregory; a step-son, Tom Miller, and his wife, Connie; two step-daughters, Kathy Sprague, and her husband, Patrick and Maryann Miller; a sister, Janet Tyler, and her husband, David; brother-in-law, James Royal, and his wife, Claudia; eleven grandchildren, Victoria, Kevin, Dan, Nikki, Jenny, John, Logan, Mark, Connor, Jamie and Rebeka; three great-grandchildren, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Golden officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Glennville, Georgia on Monday, December 23, 2019.
The care of Mrs. Miller has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
