Julie B. Goldberg

Julie B. Goldberg Obituary
Julie Berman Goldberg, 92, of Plano, Texas and formerly of Savannah, Georgia, passed on June 29, 2019 of a short illness.

Julie was born in New Braunfels, Texas, was Valedictorian of her high school class, and attended the University of Texas. She was married to Henry Goldberg of Savannah until his passing in 2001. Although born and raised in Texas, Julie instantly fell in love with Savannah, where she and Henry worked together and raised their family. They were members of the BB Jacob Synagogue and were active in the community. In addition to working in their family business, Julie loved to garden, bake, and was a dedicated volunteer working with oncology patients at Memorial Health University Center in Savannah. She moved to Plano in 2012 to be closer to her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Yvonne Silver and her husband Dr. Richard Silver, of Dallas, Texas, and a son, Harry and his wife Donna, of Atlanta. Julie also has 5 grandchildren (Helen Squire, Rachel Chism, Marshall Silver, Morgan Goldberg, and Hayley Goldberg) and 5 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob - 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or the - Post Office Box #15515, Savannah, Georgia 31416.

Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Goldberg and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 1, 2019
