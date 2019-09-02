|
Savannah - Julius "Boo" Hornstein, PhD Julius "Boo" Hornstein, PhD, 82, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Iris Levin Hornstein, died Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Yetta and Morris Hornstein. Julius attended Massie Elementary School and graduated from Savannah High School in 1955. He attended Armstrong Junior College and Emory University and received his Bachelor's degree in History from Georgia Southern University. After completing his undergraduate degree, he took the Directors position at the Kicklighter School in Savannah. Julius went on to obtain his MSW from the University of Georgia, and his PhD in the Behavioral Sciences from Florida Institute of Technology.
For many years he practiced in Savannah and served as a college professor at Savannah State, Armstrong University, Emery Riddle, and St. Leo University. He later authored two books, one on Jazz and the other a children's book entitled Jumbo Bear & His Amazing Home Run.
Julius was a consummate community volunteer. Among his volunteer endeavors, he was a radio announcer for public radio. He was instrumental in starting the Coastal Jazz Association and the Savannah Jazz Festival. Later, Julius was inducted into the Coastal Jazz Hall of Fame.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Hornstein.
Julius, affectionately known as "Boo" is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Iris Levin Hornstein; sister, Helen Pearlmutt of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Joan Vitner of Atlanta, Georgia, and uncle to a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Boo is loved and will be remembered for his unique ways and the way he always followed his heart. To quote his nephew David, "He was the coolest dude I know".
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
Remembrances may be made to: Massie Heritage Center - 207 East Gordon Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401-5003 or to a .
Remembrances may be made to: Massie Heritage Center - 207 East Gordon Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401-5003 or to a .
