June Ann BargeronSavannah, GAJune Ann Pontius Bargeron, 83, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio where she finished high school. She then went to cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for a few years. She later travelled to England with a girlfriend where they enrolled in nursing school at Hammersmith Hospital in London. When returning to the U.S. she worked in the E.R. at Akron General Hospital, where she met her future husband, Gene, who was an intern. She later graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in elementary education. In 1966 she and Gene moved to Savannah, GA where he practiced orthopedic surgery and she stayed home to be a wonderful mother to their two sons. June was involved in several civic activities, as well as serving on the board of Savannah Country Day School. She was a member of the Symphony Guild, and Huntington Women's Club. She loved shopping and dancing and in her later years particularly enjoyed Zumba dancing. She looked forward to Sundays when she would attend Community Bible Church or Compassion Christian with her sons.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eugene Bargeron, two sons, Mark Bargeron (Stefanie), and Lee Bargeron (Sandra), and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings that live in Ohio, Elaine Hugill, Genie Dusz and Brad Pontius.A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.