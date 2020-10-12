June Calloway DowdHillview CommunityJune Calloway Dowd, age 96, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Collins, GA, the daughter of George Palmer and Lucy Jarriel Calloway. The family lived in Florida until her teenage years and upon returning to Collins she graduated from Collins High School in 1940. She married her husband of 73 years, Ellis Dowd, and traveled with him in the military for three years. They settled in Savannah where she was employed by Sears for 33 years as a buyer of ladies' fashions. After retirement, they moved back to her home place in 1979 where they enjoyed RVing. With the exception of Alaska, they have visited every state in the United States and several European Countries. While in Savannah, she was active in the Ladies Auxiliary and the Businesswomen's Association of Savannah. She was a member of Tybee Light Power Squadron and the Metropolitan Dinner Club. June and Ellis traveled the intra-coastal waterways of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina living on Burnside Island for many years. June was an avid flower gardener and has been a loving caregiver to many members of her family. She is a member of Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, George Palmer Calloway, Jr. and Roger Paul Calloway. She is survived by her faithful sister, Norma Calloway of Jacksonville, Fl; a brother, Loran Calloway of Metter; nephews and a niece, Roger Calloway, Linda C. Waters, Jamie Calloway and Jody Calloway. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church with the graveside funeral service to follow at 2:00pm in the Church Cemetery with Elder Lee Chambers officiating. Pallbearers will be Jamie Calloway, Jody Calloway, Trace Calloway, Dustin Lively, Van Lynn and Jerry Jarriel, Jr. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Ms. June Calloway Dowd.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at