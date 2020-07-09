June Coleman MaloneSavannah, GAJune Coleman Malone, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home with her beloved partner, Maurice Dye; daughter, Leta Truett, and devoted pet, Queenie by her side. She was born in Swainsboro, GA on April 10, 1927 to the late Rufus and Flora Coleman, and is survived by her daughter; granddaughter, Kimberly Wimprine; grandson, James Truett, Jr.; great grandson, Benjamin Truett, and daughter-in-law, Melinda Truett. She was preceded in death by her son, James Truett.June graduated valedictorian from Swainsboro High School and had a successful career at the Corp of Engineers in Savannah for 35 years. She was a member of the Savannah Business Women's Club. She loved reading, traveling, and bridge; became a charter member of the Oglethorpe Bridge Club, and a member of the Sunshine Bridge Club. She and Maurice were former members of the Savannah Elks Lodge #184 and the Starlight Dance Club.Due to the current status of the epidemic, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at