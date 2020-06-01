June HulingPort Wentworth, GeorgiaJune Carol Bledsoe Huling, age 71, of Savannah, Georgia passed peacefully on May 30, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side.June Carol was born in Lumberton, North Carolina to the late Judson Manly Bledsoe Jr. and Edith Pridgen Bledsoe Lovette. She loved caring for children and earned her Master's of Education from East Carolina University. Her passion eventually led her to Georgia, where she fell for "the man next door", Sidney Huling. She spent the majority of her 30 plus years teaching career in the Savannah Chatham County Public School system as a substitute teacher. In her retirement years, her most cherished role was "Nana" to her beautiful granddaughters. June Carol was a faithful member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the Senior Center. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her step father, Dennis Lovette; and one brother, Mack Bledsoe. She is survived by her husband Sidney Huling; a daughter, Sydney Carol Tipton (Andrew) of Savannah, Ga; two grandchildren, Grace and Aurelia Tipton; three brothers, Wayne Bledsoe (Kathy), Hugh Bryan Bledsoe (Debby), and Charles Bledsoe of Lumberton, NC; And, of course, her beloved dog, Sara Visitation services will be Thursday, June 4th, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West.Savannah Morning News06/02/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at