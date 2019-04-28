Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
1750 Chase Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Interment
Following Services
New St. Joseph's Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
Justin J. Gutting Obituary
Deacon Justin Joseph Gutting, 99, of Savannah, Son, Brother, Soldier, Husband, Father, Deacon and Grandpa, died April 23, 2019 at PruittHealth - Savannah.

Justin was born to John and Clara Gutting in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 22, 1920. He served as Quartermaster in WWII and was Honorably Discharged from service with a rank of Captain on September 6, 1946. He married Ethel Barhorst on July 20, 1946. As a baker by trade, he assisted many clients and provided countless baked goods for Church and civic bake sales. Justin was Ordained to the Office of Permanent Deaconate on June 2, 1979 for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Texas. He served as Deacon in Dallas, Corpus Christi, Atlanta and Savannah.

Justin is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethel Gutting; parents; sisters, Marge Dillon and Dolores Huffman; brother, Robert Gutting; stepbrother and stepsisters; and grandson Jimmy Gutting.

Justin is survived by his sister, Ann Lukey; his son, Paul Gutting and daughter-in-law, Michele Gutting and their three children, and two grandsons; son, Edward Gutting, grandson, and seven great grandchildren.

The Mass of Resurrection was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 10:00 am on April 27, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Justin was laid to rest beside his loving wife at the New St. Joseph's Cemetery, immediately following the Mass of Resurrection. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019 at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

Please share your thoughts about Justin and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 28, 2019
