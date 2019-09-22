Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Brown


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Brown Obituary
Karen Brown
Savannah, Georgia
Karen Brown Bailey, 42 died Monday, September 16, 2019, peacefully at her home in Savannah, GA. She was born on September 20, 1976 in Savannah, GA to Danney and Linda Brown
Karen is survived by her children, Paige Bailey Jenkins(Ben) and Connor Bailey, father, Danney Brown and sister, Lisa Brown Lupica (Guy). She was predeceased by her grandparents and her beloved mother, Linda Brown, who we know is holding her tight in heaven today. Karen was known for her love of animals. She really enjoyed working with her mother at Norwood Stables and gave a loving home to many rescue dogs and cats and one very special bird named Charlie. She loved her home on the water and spending peaceful afternoons on the dock. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery Greenwich Section, Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Hoofs 4 Healing, 90 Stagecoach Road, Bloomingdale, GA 31412
Savannah Morning News
September 23, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.