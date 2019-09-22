|
|
Karen Brown
Savannah, Georgia
Karen Brown Bailey, 42 died Monday, September 16, 2019, peacefully at her home in Savannah, GA. She was born on September 20, 1976 in Savannah, GA to Danney and Linda Brown
Karen is survived by her children, Paige Bailey Jenkins(Ben) and Connor Bailey, father, Danney Brown and sister, Lisa Brown Lupica (Guy). She was predeceased by her grandparents and her beloved mother, Linda Brown, who we know is holding her tight in heaven today. Karen was known for her love of animals. She really enjoyed working with her mother at Norwood Stables and gave a loving home to many rescue dogs and cats and one very special bird named Charlie. She loved her home on the water and spending peaceful afternoons on the dock. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery Greenwich Section, Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Hoofs 4 Healing, 90 Stagecoach Road, Bloomingdale, GA 31412
Savannah Morning News
September 23, 2019
