Karen C. Lindholm, 85, died at her home in Savannah, Georgia on October 12, 2020. She was born Karen Dudley Cooper on August 21, 1935 to Robert Ely and Catherine (Madorie) Cooper, Jr. She graduated from Marymount School in Tarrytown, N.Y., attended Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, MA. Karen married William D. Baker in 1954; together they had five children. After a divorce, she earned her B.S. in Marketing from Montclair State College in 1978. She worked in New York City designing and managing sales incentive programs for Fortune 500 companies. She was an active member of the Montclair Junior League, Garden Club, Art Museum, and the Montclair State University Alumni Board.
Karen married Clifford F. Lindholm on October 7, 1989. In 2005 Karen and Cliff moved to Savannah, Georgia. She volunteered as a tutor and chairperson in the L.O.V.E. program which serves underprivileged elementary and middle school students. She also generously gave her time to AL Anon, and was deeply committed to her church.
Karen was a confident and beautiful woman who fully enjoyed life! She was determined, honest and kind. She deeply loved her children and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Cooper III, and sister, Diane C. Parker. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clifford; sister, Penelope Hall (Robert); children: Susan B. Cox (James), William D. Baker, Jr. (Chris), Robert O. Baker, Michael D. Baker (Dawn), Katherine B. White (Thomas), stepchildren: Clifford F. Lindholm III (Mary Ann), Elizabeth L. Robertson (Jamie), and John T. Lindholm (Adrienne), 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In her last years Karen's faith in the Lord grew and gave her peace. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA. 31411. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
