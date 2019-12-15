|
Karen Jacobsen Thomas
Savannah, GA
Karen Jacobsen Thomas, 84, died peacefully at her home in Savannah, GA on December 12, 2019. She grew up in Buffalo, NY, and was a proud alumna of the Buffalo Seminary. After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Skidmore College in 1956, she worked as a stewardess for United Airlines, based in Denver CO, where she met her husband, John Lichnovsky Thomas. In 1972, she graduated magna cum laude from Monmouth College with a Master of Arts in Teaching. A passionate educator, she taught at public schools in Marlboro, NJ, Butler, WI, and Chattanooga and Sequatchie County schools in Tennessee. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles C. and Beulah Jacobsen, and her husband, John Lichnovsky Thomas. She is survived by her children and their partners, Ann and Andrew Hartzell of Savannah, GA and Joseph Charles Thomas and Andrea Becksvoort of Chattanooga, TN, beloved granddaughter Caroline Thomas of Brooklyn, NY, her sister Kristen Tracy of Emory, VA, nieces and nephews. An avid reader, gardener, seed saver and art enthusiast, she shared her passion for the natural world and all creatures great and small with her family and hundreds of students. A talented weaver, quilter, knitter and seamstress, many of her creations survive her. Thanks without measure to those who cared for her at The Gardens of Savannah memory care community and Spanish Oaks Hospice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church on Tybee Island. Flowers are gratefully declined, but the family would appreciate donations in her memory to Ogeechee Riverkeeper, www.ogeecheeriverkeeper.org.
