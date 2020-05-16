|
Karen Michelle Browning Morris
Savannah
Karen Michelle Browning Morris, 56 years old passed away May 11th in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in El Paso, Texas but lived most of her life in Savannah. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Sharon Ann Gooch Keith.
She is survived by her husband James Morris, children Troy "Austin" Morris, Hunter Morris, and Summer Morris. She also left her father Ernest Lee Browning Jr (Brenda), brother Daniel Browning (Laurie), stepbrothers Brad Willis (Allison), Danny Willis (Michelle) stepson Branden "Cody" Morris and one granddaughter Jayden Morris. There are also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her terribly.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to either the Humane Society of Savannah or The .
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 16 to May 17, 2020