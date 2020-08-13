1/
Karen S. "Leta" Jackson
Pooler, GA
Karen S. "Leta" Jackson, 60, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. Leta was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Miller Stokes. She was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Randall A. Jackson; children, Allen Jackson (Daysha), Alena Horton (A.J.), Adam Jackson and Andrew Jackson (Charity); eight grandchildren; father, E.W. Stokes; siblings, Cary Stokes, Robin Faulk (Steve) and Marilyn O'Hara (Arnold), as well as several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Saturday, August 15th from 10 until 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church located at 1936 Sand Hill Road, Guyton. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Remembrances may be given to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/14/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
