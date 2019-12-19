|
Karleen Jane Bodaford "Kit"
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Karleen Jane Bodaford "Kit", 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Green Bay, WI to the late Myron & Lorraine Behling Giguere. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Bodaford, Jr., and her son, Gregory Allen Brookins. She served her country in the United States Air Force, followed by her career at Candler Telfair Hospital where she was an RN, working in Labor and Delivery. She enjoyed crafting, especially Christmas ornaments and playing cards.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Delamater, Vickie White, Linda Kendrick, Janet Groce, Valerie Esteban, Christie Jackson and Cindy Lee; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Verlyn Giguere. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Elkins Cemetery on Hwy 204. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
