Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Karleen Bodaford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karleen Jane "Kit" Bodaford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karleen Jane "Kit" Bodaford Obituary
Karleen Jane Bodaford "Kit"
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Karleen Jane Bodaford "Kit", 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Green Bay, WI to the late Myron & Lorraine Behling Giguere. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Bodaford, Jr., and her son, Gregory Allen Brookins. She served her country in the United States Air Force, followed by her career at Candler Telfair Hospital where she was an RN, working in Labor and Delivery. She enjoyed crafting, especially Christmas ornaments and playing cards.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Delamater, Vickie White, Linda Kendrick, Janet Groce, Valerie Esteban, Christie Jackson and Cindy Lee; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Verlyn Giguere. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Elkins Cemetery on Hwy 204. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/20/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -