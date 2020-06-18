Karoy Jacobs Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karoy Jacobs, Sr.
7/20/1943 - 6/8/2020
Santa Teresa, New Mexico
On Monday, June 8, 2020, Karoy Jacobs, Sr., husband, father, brother, made his transition into the loving arms of Jesus after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 55 years, Norma Jacobs, his children Karen Ruja (Marius), Klaretta Jacobs and Kartorrio Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Karoy Jacobs, Jr. (Cheryl). He was affectionately known as "Dackles" by his five grandchildren Gabriel Ruja, Mihael Ruja, AnaCristina Ruja, MiaAngelina Ruja and Cristiano Ruja and Mighty Murphy Michael Jacobs (canine grandson).
Karoy was born July 20, 1943 to Frank and Mildred Jacobs in Savannah, Georgia who preceded him in death. He leaves to mourn his death his sisters and brothers, Frank Jacobs, Gloria Jean Byrd, Delores Daniels, Calvin Jacobs, Denise Davies-Sekle, Turquita Barlow, and Mershell Jolliff and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Karoy was also beloved by his sisters-n-law Claretta Gamble(deceased), Inez Ruth Lewis, Myra Mitchell and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
After graduating from A.E. Beach High School, Karoy proudly served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He was an entrepreneur and businessman, having owned Jacobs Dry Cleaner, Furniture Land furniture store and various real estate properties in Savannah and New Mexico. While successful in his business ventures, Karoy's legacy will be best remembered as loving husband, protective father, "crazy and fun" grandfather and true friend.
At his request, a private family service was held at Funeraria Del Angel Central in El Paso, Texas. The service was officiated by Pastor Felicia Hopkins of Amarillo, Texas. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/el-paso-tx/funeraria-del-angel-central/2292.
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved