Karoy Jacobs, Sr.
7/20/1943 - 6/8/2020
Santa Teresa, New Mexico
On Monday, June 8, 2020, Karoy Jacobs, Sr., husband, father, brother, made his transition into the loving arms of Jesus after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 55 years, Norma Jacobs, his children Karen Ruja (Marius), Klaretta Jacobs and Kartorrio Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Karoy Jacobs, Jr. (Cheryl). He was affectionately known as "Dackles" by his five grandchildren Gabriel Ruja, Mihael Ruja, AnaCristina Ruja, MiaAngelina Ruja and Cristiano Ruja and Mighty Murphy Michael Jacobs (canine grandson).
Karoy was born July 20, 1943 to Frank and Mildred Jacobs in Savannah, Georgia who preceded him in death. He leaves to mourn his death his sisters and brothers, Frank Jacobs, Gloria Jean Byrd, Delores Daniels, Calvin Jacobs, Denise Davies-Sekle, Turquita Barlow, and Mershell Jolliff and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Karoy was also beloved by his sisters-n-law Claretta Gamble(deceased), Inez Ruth Lewis, Myra Mitchell and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
After graduating from A.E. Beach High School, Karoy proudly served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He was an entrepreneur and businessman, having owned Jacobs Dry Cleaner, Furniture Land furniture store and various real estate properties in Savannah and New Mexico. While successful in his business ventures, Karoy's legacy will be best remembered as loving husband, protective father, "crazy and fun" grandfather and true friend.
At his request, a private family service was held at Funeraria Del Angel Central in El Paso, Texas. The service was officiated by Pastor Felicia Hopkins of Amarillo, Texas. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/el-paso-tx/funeraria-del-angel-central/2292.
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.