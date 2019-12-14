Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Bowman Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Bowman Floyd Obituary
Katherine Bowman Floyd
Savannah, GA
Katherine Bowman Floyd of Savannah died December 12, 2019.
She was the widow of C. Lanier Floyd.
Born in Savannah on November 30, 1924, she was the daughter of James Bowman and Catherine Mock Bowman.
Katherine was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of Montgomery Presbyterian Church for more than fifty years. She was active in Sunday School and the Women of the Church. Katherine retired from Memorial Medical Center after twenty years of service.
Surviving are Katherine's three children, Judith Tilton (Frank), Kathy Covington (Steven), and Steven Floyd (Laura); seven grandchildren, Denise Leonard Ferrell, Steven Leonard (Katie), Ryan Covington (Lizzie), Walker Covington (Ashley), Conor Floyd, Sarah Floyd, Sam Floyd; four great-grandchildren, Jack Leonard, Lucy Leonard, Lincoln Covington and Bodie Covington. Katherine is also survived by one sister, Helen B. Parker.
Katherine's grandsons and her nephew, Gary Parker will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Reed, Billy Morris Jr., Joe Morris, Wayne Noha, and Bobby Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with Rev. Dr. R. Mark Giulano officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of the flowers the family suggests remembrances be made in Katherine's honor to Montgomery Presbyterian Church, 10192 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
12-15-2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -