Katherine Bowman Floyd
Savannah, GA
Katherine Bowman Floyd of Savannah died December 12, 2019.
She was the widow of C. Lanier Floyd.
Born in Savannah on November 30, 1924, she was the daughter of James Bowman and Catherine Mock Bowman.
Katherine was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of Montgomery Presbyterian Church for more than fifty years. She was active in Sunday School and the Women of the Church. Katherine retired from Memorial Medical Center after twenty years of service.
Surviving are Katherine's three children, Judith Tilton (Frank), Kathy Covington (Steven), and Steven Floyd (Laura); seven grandchildren, Denise Leonard Ferrell, Steven Leonard (Katie), Ryan Covington (Lizzie), Walker Covington (Ashley), Conor Floyd, Sarah Floyd, Sam Floyd; four great-grandchildren, Jack Leonard, Lucy Leonard, Lincoln Covington and Bodie Covington. Katherine is also survived by one sister, Helen B. Parker.
Katherine's grandsons and her nephew, Gary Parker will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Reed, Billy Morris Jr., Joe Morris, Wayne Noha, and Bobby Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with Rev. Dr. R. Mark Giulano officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of the flowers the family suggests remembrances be made in Katherine's honor to Montgomery Presbyterian Church, 10192 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
12-15-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019