Katherine Derfuss
Savannah, GA
Katherine Ehrhardt Derfuss, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Savannah. She was formerly of Pearl River, New York, and lived at The Landings on Skidaway Island for 29 years before moving to John Wesley Villa's.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard George Derfuss.
Surviving are one son, Richard W. Derfuss, two daughters, Karen Bertschinger, and Christine Oswick. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Jillian Derfuss, Katherine St. Onge, and Richard M. Derfuss, and one great-grandchild, Leo St. Onge.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019