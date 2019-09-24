Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Derfuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Derfuss

Add a Memory
Katherine Derfuss Obituary
Katherine Derfuss
Savannah, GA
Katherine Ehrhardt Derfuss, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Savannah. She was formerly of Pearl River, New York, and lived at The Landings on Skidaway Island for 29 years before moving to John Wesley Villa's.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard George Derfuss.
Surviving are one son, Richard W. Derfuss, two daughters, Karen Bertschinger, and Christine Oswick. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Jillian Derfuss, Katherine St. Onge, and Richard M. Derfuss, and one great-grandchild, Leo St. Onge.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now