|
|
Mrs. Katherine Hinely, 97, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 after a period of illness. She was born in Savannah to the late William Gattman and Lula Morris Gattman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Hinely, Jr., a sister, Edna Berry, and a brother, William (Buddy) Gattman, Jr. She retired from the Central of GA Railroad and Hinely's Florist in Port Wentworth. She also did taxes for seniors and at H&R Block. She was a world traveler, loved her family and the GA Bulldogs. She was a Post Commander of the . Chapter 8. Survivors include her sister, Peggy Findley; children, Joseph E. Hinely, III (Bethany-deceased), Frances Hinely Overstreet (William) and Thomas Hinely; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 10th from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler with the burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Remembrances may be given to the . Chapter 8 at 2 Island, Tybee Island, GA 31328. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019